Songwriters Hall of Fame Honor SZA with Inspirational Award

SZA will be receiving another prestigious award this year.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame recently announced that the talented singer will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award during the 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner in the upcoming summer. This award, established in 2004 and named after SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, recognizes young songwriters who have made a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs. Previous recipients of this award include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Halsey, Drake, and Ed Sheeran.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers expressed, “This is an exciting era for songwriters and music. While artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are redefining success, the spotlight has undeniably been on SZA in recent years. Her exceptional songwriting, performances, and artistry make her a deserving recipient of the 2024 Hal David Starlight Award!”

The 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will also honor Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey, Dean Pitchford, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker of Steely Dan, as well as Michael Stipe, Bill Berry, Peter Buck, and Mike Mills of R.E.M.

Timbaland shared his surprise about the induction, stating, “I was taken aback because I never view my work as something to be revered. I simply love creating and using the gift that God has bestowed upon me.”