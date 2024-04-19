Listen Live
30 Years Ago Nas Blessed us with "Illmatic" Album

Published on April 19, 2024

30 years ago, Nas released his first LP, ‘Illmatic,’ through Columbia Records in 1994. Recorded in various New York City studios like Chung King Studios and Unique Recording Studios, the album was produced by DJ Premier, Large Professor, Pete Rock, Q-Tip, L.E.S., and Nas himself. The timeless tracks on this album have become iconic in Hip Hop culture solely due to their production.

With an initial sale of 60,000 copies and a debut at number 12 on the US Billboard 200 chart, ‘Illmatic’ was certified gold by the RIAA on January 17, 1996. By 2001, it achieved platinum status after shipping 1,000,000 copies in the US alone.

Nas showcased powerful street lyrics on ‘Illmatic’ that influenced much of the ’90s and is hailed as one of the greatest LPs of all time by critics and major publications worldwide.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the album, Nas and DJ Premier have reunited to create a collaborative project, entirely produced by Prremo.

