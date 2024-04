North Carolina’s First Marijuana Dispensary Opens in the Mountains

In the North Carolina mountains, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians made history by opening the state’s first marijuana dispensary on Saturday. The opening coincided with the widely celebrated national cannabis holiday, April 20.

The dispensary boasts of having several cannabis products, spanning from vape pens to packaged buds, cannabis cigarettes, and delectable edibles, all sourced locally for quality assurance.

This progressive move stems from a decision made last September. Tribal members voted to allow the recreational use of marijuana within tribal boundaries, eliminating the need for cannabis cards.

Individuals must be of legal adult age and possess a medical card to partake in marijuana purchases on tribal grounds.

The dispensary will be west of Asheville, in the tribe’s old bingo hall on US 19.

