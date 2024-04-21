Bojangles to Expand to California with 30 New Locations

A piece of North Carolina is making its way to the West Coast!
Bojangles, renowned for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, is expanding to Los Angeles with thirty new locations. The restaurants are slated to open in L.A. County over six years, aiming for an early 2025 debut.
Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, Bojangles has over 800 locations across 17 states. It’s famous for its signature made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken, various sides, and refreshing iced tea.
“We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said.
-
Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57
-
Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua "Rowdy" Rowsey Passes Away
-
April is Black Women's History Month