DJ Remedy Freestyles: Shame Gang Spins The Block + Boss Hogg Rocks The Mic

After taking a bit of a break due to Dreamville and Women’s Empowerment festivities, we are back with TWO new episodes DJ Remedy Freestyles…and they do not disappoint!

First off, we decided to spin the block with Shame Gang, and we decided to go outside with it. The duo discussed Dreamville Week festivities and who they were looking forward to seeing on the festival stage. (Apparently, SZA is a favorite around here. LOL) The freestyle that followed… let’s just say it caught a lot of attention in the video from the bystanders!

Next up, Boss Hogg comes through the studio, representing Burlington, NC to the fullest. He chats about the rap scene in the 336 and his hustle in music (which includes creating 3 projects within the last year). He is truly a student in the game, which shows in his exclusive performance of his latest single, “Trap Star!”

RELATED TAGS

Boss Hogg Local Music Shame Gang

