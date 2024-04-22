Listen Live
News

Kodak Black’s Drug Possession Case Has Been Dismissed

Stemming from a December arrest.

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kodak Black IN Concert

Source: (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Kodak Black can breath a sigh of relief when it comes to his legal concerns. His recent drug possession case has been dismissed.

 

As reported by XXL, the Pompano Beach, Florida, native is no longer facing charges behind his latest run in with the law. Back in December 2023 the man legally now known as Bill Kapri was arrested in Plantation, Florida, for allegedly illegally parking his Bentley. Police approached the vehicle and claim they found the “Super Gremlin” MC asleep with a white powdery substance around his lips which the badges said later tested positive for cocaine.

On Wednesday, April 17, his longtime lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shared an update via his Instagram account. “Count 2 is now dismissed of Kodaks ‘possession of cocaine’ that wasn’t a cocaine case that should have never been filed or brought by the Broward State Atty Office,” he wrote in the caption. “We showed them his script prior to filing, and they decided to file anyway… even knowing the officer was wrong about the substance and his story changing and making no sense. That case is now completely dismissed.” The accompanying visual was a screenshot of a court document confirming the dismissal.

Kodak Black is still on probation due to a firearms charge he caught back in 2019 while at Rolling Loud Miami. He has yet to formally comment on the charges being dismissed.

Kodak Black’s Drug Possession Case Has Been Dismissed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

case dismissed kodak black

More from K97.5
Trending
News

Kodak Black’s Drug Possession Case Has Been Dismissed

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline
Local

Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Kountry Wayne on Ryan Cameron Uncensored
Local

Kountry Wayne Bringing ‘The King of Hearts’ Tour to Durham

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close