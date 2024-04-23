Kid Cudi is now officially on the injured reserve. He recently broke his foot after stage diving at Coachella.
You can see Kid Cudi’s fall below.
Moon Man Down: Kid Cudi Breaks Foot Jumping Off Coachella Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57
-
Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina
-
Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua "Rowdy" Rowsey Passes Away
-
April is Black Women's History Month
-
Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities