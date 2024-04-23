Listen Live
Moon Man Down: Kid Cudi Breaks Foot Jumping Off Coachella Stage

When raging goes wrong.

Published on April 23, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Kid Cudi is now officially on the injured reserve. He recently broke his foot after stage diving at Coachella.

 

As spotted on TMZ the Cleveland, Ohio native is down bad. Last week he brought his distinctive discography to life at the popular music festival. On Sunday, April 21 while performing on the Sahara Stage he decided to take flight but was not cleared for landing. After jumping off it was obvious he landed funny and was seen on the ground writhing in pain. Unable to get up on his own, two security guards rushed to his aide, offered assistance and helped him walk but he was unable to finish his set.
Later in the day he updated his fans via X, formerly Twitter, admitting he took a major bump. “Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

On Monday, April 22 Mr. Rager shared a video from his bed explaining the moment saying “um sh*t got real yesterday. This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26.” He went on to say he learned a very valuable lesson. “No more prancing around jumping off stages. I am hoping I will be healed up in time for tour. That’s the plan.”

 

You can see Kid Cudi’s fall below.

 

 

Moon Man Down: Kid Cudi Breaks Foot Jumping Off Coachella Stage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

