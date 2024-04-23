Listen Live
Entertainment

Exclusive: Usher Returns Home To ATL For Our 3-Year Anniversary Of ‘POTC’

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

Source: Posted On The Corner / Reach Media

As the talented trio Tony! Toni! Toné! once famously sang, it’s our anniversary — third to be exact!

Yes, Posted On The Corner has been coming to you live from the heart of Atlanta for the past three years and counting with no signs of showing down anytime soon. From the comedic timings and signature rapid fire questions of Incognito to the brains, beauty and pint-sized brawn of DJ Misses, the POTC fam has been happy to keep you entertained these past few evenings, or whenever you feel like popping on our site, and we hope to keep that momentum rocking on the radio and beyond.

To help us ring in the grand occasion, you already know we had to bring one of ATL’s big dogs home to help us celebrate.

Yeah, man….it’s Usher, baby!

Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

Source: Posted On The Corner / Reach Media

Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

Source: Posted On The Corner / Reach Media

Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

Source: Posted On The Corner / Reach Media

Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

Source: Posted On The Corner / Reach Media

Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

Source: Posted On The Corner / Reach Media

 

RELATED: My First Time – Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

While his hat was more distracting than we could’ve ever imagined — we’re sure you saw it go viral over the past few days! — Usher proved to be, as expected, the consummate guest. DJ Misses may have found her new best friend, and Incog was just happy to have someone else in the room taking of the superstar glow off himself!

The conversation went in so many fun directions that you’ll just have to watch it in its entirely to get the full glory of it all. For example, can you guess who Usher would choose as a Spades partner? The answer might surprise you:

 

 

Watch our full third anniversary exclusive with R&B king Usher right here on Posted On The Corner

 

 

The post Exclusive: Usher Returns Home To ATL For Our 3-Year Anniversary Of ‘POTC’ appeared first on Black America Web.

Exclusive: Usher Returns Home To ATL For Our 3-Year Anniversary Of ‘POTC’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

Exclusive: Usher Returns Home To ATL For Our 3-Year Anniversary Of ‘POTC’

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline
Local

Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Kountry Wayne on Ryan Cameron Uncensored
Local

Kountry Wayne Bringing ‘The King of Hearts’ Tour to Durham

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close