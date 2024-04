Classes resumed at Shaw University today following a shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

A man had been arrested and charged after an unsettling incident of gunfire at Shaw University’s downtown campus earlier in the afternoon. Kamal Rasool Abdal-Rafi, age 74, stands accused of several offenses, including one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, four counts of felony discharging a firearm on educational property, five counts of felony possession of a firearm on educational property, one count of going armed to the terror of the public, and one count of cruelty to animals.

The incident happened near the International Studies Building, located just off Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near South Blount Street.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the alarming nature of the incident.

Witnesses, including Shaw University staff, recalled hearing approximately five gunshots during the altercation.

Following a brief foot pursuit, Abdal-Rafi was arrested.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in safeguarding the well-being of students, faculty, and staff at Shaw University and beyond.

