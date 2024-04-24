Listen Live
Radio traffic confirmed that a small plane crashed Wednesday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

According to Broadcastify (via WRAL), two people were on board the plane that crashed on a secondary runway, near gate 15. In a statement, UNC Health confirmed that the plane carried a physician and the pilot.

“UNC Health has learned that one of its UNC Air Operations medical planes crashed this morning at RDU. The plane was carrying one physician and the pilot. Both have been taken to the hospital. We are working to gather more information.”

The plane, a single-engine Socata TBM-700 owned by Medical Air Inc., took off from Wilmington, according to FlightAware.

The victims are now in the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown. The airfield at RDU closed following the crash, resulting in 55 flight delays as of 11:30 am.

This is a developing story. 

Small Plane Crashes At Raleigh-Durham International Airport  was originally published on foxync.com

airport plane crash Raleigh-Durham International Airport rdu

