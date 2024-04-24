K97.5 and Brian Dawson Ready To Host Your School EOG Testing Prep-Rally

Brian Dawson and the K975 team understand the importance of not just preparing students academically but also boosting their morale and confidence. They will engage the students with energetic performances and motivational speeches, emphasizing the value of hard work, perseverance, and self-belief.

Brian Dawson and the K975 team will be conducting pep rallies at various elementary and middle schools in the Triangle region, offering words of encouragement and positive vibes to the students.

It’s that time of year again when young students gear up to tackle the State EOG (End-Of-Grade) Assessment tests, and we are committed to providing them with the additional support they require to excel.

These pep rallies will be filled with fun activities, interactive sessions, and even some surprise guests to inspire the young minds. The goal is to create a supportive environment where students feel empowered and ready to give their best on test day.

By spreading positivity and encouragement, Brian Dawson and the K975 team aim to instill a sense of determination and enthusiasm in the students, reminding them that they are capable of achieving great things with dedication and a positive mindset.

