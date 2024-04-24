Listen Live
Education

K97.5 and Brian Dawson Ready To Host Your School EOG Testing Prep-Rally

Published on April 24, 2024

K975 EOG School Tour 2023

Source: K975 / R1 Digital

It’s that time of year again when young students gear up to tackle the State EOG (End-Of-Grade) Assessment tests, and we are committed to providing them with the         additional support they require to excel.

Brian Dawson and the K975 team will be conducting pep rallies at various elementary and middle schools in the Triangle region, offering words of encouragement and positive vibes to the students.

Brian Dawson and the K975 team understand the importance of not just preparing students academically but also boosting their morale and confidence. They will engage the students with energetic performances and motivational speeches, emphasizing the value of hard work, perseverance, and self-belief.

These pep rallies will be filled with fun activities, interactive sessions, and even some surprise guests to inspire the young minds. The goal is to create a supportive environment where students feel empowered and ready to give their best on test day.

By spreading positivity and encouragement, Brian Dawson and the K975 team aim to instill a sense of determination and enthusiasm in the students, reminding them that they are capable of achieving great things with dedication and a positive mindset.

Text 919-889-3320 To have us come Host your school EOG Prep-Rally

Check out one of last year’s school

K975 EOG School Tour 2023
