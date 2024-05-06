Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion releases ‘I Think I Love Her Freestyle’ (Video)

Published on May 6, 2024

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat with the ‘I Think I Love Her Freestyle’ as part of her #MeganMonday series. This fiery release marks her return and builds anticipation for her upcoming album and the exciting Hot Girl Summer Tour. Known for her distinctive flow and powerful lyrics, the Houston artist confidently expresses herself in this latest offering. Don’t miss the Hot Girl Coach turning up the heat in the video below!

Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Megan Thee Stallion continues to dominate the music scene with her unmatched talent and fierce energy. The ‘I Think I Love Her Freestyle’ is just a taste of what’s to come from the rap sensation, promising an album that will undoubtedly set the industry on fire. As she gears up for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, her supporters eagerly anticipate the electrifying performances and empowering vibes that she never fails to deliver. Stay tuned for more sizzling tracks and electrifying moments from the unstoppable force that is Megan Thee Stallion!

