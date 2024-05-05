Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We didn’t think it was possible, but Rihanna has found a way to surprise the girlies once again. Known to change her hair on a whim, a feeling, or perhaps during a moment of “Disturbia,” the Fenty Beauty mogul debuted a new hair color this weekend.

Fans already can’t get enough. Keep scrolling to learn more about Rihanna’s newest hair transformation.

On Saturday, May 4, Rih Rih debuted pinktastic hair, attending a Miami pop-up activation to celebrate PUMA and A$AP Rocky’s newest motor-sport-inspired apparel collection. Rihanna gave relaxed, cool girl vibes as she walked hand in hand with A$AP into the event’s venue, the CNCPTS Miami Flagship Store, in the stylish Wynwood area.

Photographer Jojo Korsh shared pictures of the couple on Instagram below.

The mother-of-two wore a slinky black dress featuring a corset detail and a higher-than-high split. She completed her look with a lacy black bra, stacked chains, and pink Pumas to match her new bright Barbie-esq hair.

Photos from inside the venue show Rihanna – and her pink hair – enjoying an interactive winners circle, arcade games, and rides on hovercars. See shots shared by PUMA’s Director, Marketing -Brand Energy & Partnerships, Clyde Edwards.

Move over blonde – now Rihanna is testing out if pink-haired girlies have more fun.

Rihanna’s drastic hair change is unsurprising to those who follow the star. The Savage-Fenty leader, who just turned heads in golden blonde hair at the launch of her new foundation, gets bored quickly.

She said as much to Allure magazine.

Speaking to the culture and beauty publication on the Fenty Beauty event red carpet, she said, “I get bored, and I need to move on to something, or I’m going to crawl out of my body. Cut it. I don’t care. It’s hair. It’ll grow back. Bleach it, whatever. Just do something.”

Rihanna added, in response to Allure’s follow-up about fans loving her bombshell blonde hair, “I’m over it anyway.“

