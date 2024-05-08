Listen Live
Tyler Perry And Devon Franklin Announce Netflix Deal For Faith-Based Films

Published on May 8, 2024

Tyler Perry & Devon Franklin

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Tyler Perry Studios and DeVon Franklin are collaborating with the largest streaming studio globally on a multi-year, multi-picture first-look agreement for faith-based films.

Franklin and Perry will produce these films under Tyler Perry’s Studios. The initial film under this new collaboration is named R&B, a contemporary adaptation of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz, scripted by Mike Elliot and Cory Tynan.

Here’s the official synopsis: “R&B is a modern interpretation of the timeless love tale of Ruth and Boaz from the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B follows a young woman who leaves the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widow, leading her to find her true love and gain the maternal figure she never had.”

Perry expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to partner with DeVon on this and upcoming projects,” and emphasized, “In a world divided and seemingly becoming colder each day, we both share the desire to spread positivity. Netflix is the perfect platform for this mission.” Franklin also shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “Tyler and I have been close friends for over 15 years, and when he proposed joining forces to create uplifting films, I eagerly accepted. Our collaboration with Netflix allows us to inspire audiences worldwide.”

Niija Kuykendall, Vice President of Netflix Film, expressed her delight in expanding ties with Tyler Perry Studios, stating, “We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler and DeVon have crafted some of the most uplifting films in the faith-based genre, making them ideal partners to help us bring more of these narratives to our viewers.”

