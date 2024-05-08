Tyler Perry And Devon Franklin Announce Netflix Deal For Faith-Based Films

Tyler Perry Studios and DeVon Franklin are collaborating with the largest streaming studio globally on a multi-year, multi-picture first-look agreement for faith-based films. Franklin and Perry will produce these films under Tyler Perry’s Studios. The initial film under this new collaboration is named R&B, a contemporary adaptation of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz, scripted by Mike Elliot and Cory Tynan.

Perry expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to partner with DeVon on this and upcoming projects,” and emphasized, “In a world divided and seemingly becoming colder each day, we both share the desire to spread positivity. Netflix is the perfect platform for this mission.” Franklin also shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “Tyler and I have been close friends for over 15 years, and when he proposed joining forces to create uplifting films, I eagerly accepted. Our collaboration with Netflix allows us to inspire audiences worldwide.”