‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Brings in $104.6 Million Worldwide

Published on June 10, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die asset

Source: Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

The Bad Boys duo has done it again with their latest film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which was released on June 7 and dominated the box office in its debut weekend.

Exceeding expectations, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s new project raked in $56 million domestically and an impressive $48.6 million internationally, according to Comscore. This brings the film’s total global box office earnings to  $104.6 million in just its first weekend.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” has outperformed all other summer blockbusters of the year so far, with the second-highest grossing film, “IF,” bringing in $33.7 million in its opening weekend, according to Comscore.

In a delightful surprise, Will Smith was spotted watching the film alongside fans in a theater, adding to the excitement of the film’s successful debut.

Read the full story here.

