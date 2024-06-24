Listen Live
News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Will Smith will hop back in time as the Fresh Prince and will deliver a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

European premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Will Smith and his slow but steady return to public life after the stirring Oscars incident has largely been received well by fans and the media and now there is a new development. Will Smith aka the Fresh Prince, will make a return to music by performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards this coming weekend.

Details are scant but as Variety reports, Will Smith will deliver a new track to the masses but there isn’t much known about the sound or direction. Further, it isn’t known if DJ Jazzy Jeff will be on the 1s and 2s behind him as he hits the stages.

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and a run of press tours in support of the movie, Smith seems to be at ease with being back in the spotlight although the topic of the Chris Rock slap will always hover over him. Variety added in its post that Smith is reportedly working on new music, and mentioned Smith appearing alongside J Balvin at Coachella earlier this year.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson will resume hosting duties and Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Learn more about the 2024 BET Awards here.

Photo: Getty

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

BET Awards 2024 New Song Will Smith

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close