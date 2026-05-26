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Soulja Boy Keeps It Real If Drake Bit His Swag Again

Soulja Boy Answers The Million Dollar Question: Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

Drake recently dropped three albums in one night, but according to Big Soulja, he already did that first too.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Soulja Boy Answer's The Million Dollar Question, Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / Getty

Soulja Boy has been down this road with Drake before, but this time, he might be onto something.

Big Draco hit the stage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL and easily delivered one of the best performances of the night. Running through classics like “Crank That,” “Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” and “Pretty Boy Swag,” Soulja reminded everybody just how well his catalogue aged.

Before hitting the Birthday Bash stage, Soulja sat down with Hip-Hop Wired for an interview. Being known as the first rapper to do just about everything, Soulja claims he was on of the first artists to spotlight The Weeknd early on. An old 2011 clip recently resurfaced showing him riding around listening to “The Morning” long before The Weeknd became a global superstar.

“Shout out to The Weeknd, he came a long way, a super long way since then. It’s just crazy to me when I see those type of videos go viral, I’m like dam I be doing stuff not even knowing what I be doing. Salute to The Weeknd, legendary artist.”

Drake recently dropped three albums in one night, but according to Big Soulja, he already did that first too.

The Crank That rapper was asked whether he feels Drake copied his style, and surprisingly, Soulja’s response came with a level-headed perspective. 

“To be honest bruh, it could be a coincidence, you gotta ask him, like ‘Aye man, did Soulja inspire you?’ I don’t know. It’s crazy to see stuff that I did still being done till this day. That’s hard, I salute that.”

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s full interview with Soulja Boy at Birthday Bash ATL below.

Soulja Boy Answers The Million Dollar Question: Did Drake Bite His Swag Again? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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