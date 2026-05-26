Kehlani Announces North American Tour, Including Raleigh Stop

Kehlani is bringing her new tour to Raleigh, North Carolina on August 31.

The tour includes special guests and will support Kehlani's latest self-titled album.

Ticket sales will contribute $1 per ticket to the Kehlani Fund through a partnership with PLUS1.

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

R&B fans in North Carolina are getting a big show this summer because Kehlani is officially bringing her new tour to Raleigh.

The singer announced dates for “The Kehlani World Tour: North America,” a 33-city run that kicks off in August and travels across the U.S. and Canada through October. Raleigh made the list with a stop at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on August 31.

The announcement comes after Kehlani released her latest self-titled album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and became the biggest debut for a female R&B album this year. The project includes the Grammy-winning single “Folded.”

Special guests on the tour include Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and Waseel on select dates.

Ticket Information

Artist presale begins May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales happening throughout the week. General ticket sales officially begin May 29 at 10 a.m. local time through Kehlani’s website.

Kehlani also shared that $1 from every ticket sold will go toward the Kehlani Fund through a partnership with PLUS1.

Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 21 – New York, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug. 31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC – Trullant Amphitheater

Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sept. 24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sept. 26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre