Kehlani Announces North American Tour, Including Raleigh Stop
- Kehlani is bringing her new tour to Raleigh, North Carolina on August 31.
- The tour includes special guests and will support Kehlani's latest self-titled album.
- Ticket sales will contribute $1 per ticket to the Kehlani Fund through a partnership with PLUS1.
R&B fans in North Carolina are getting a big show this summer because Kehlani is officially bringing her new tour to Raleigh.
The singer announced dates for “The Kehlani World Tour: North America,” a 33-city run that kicks off in August and travels across the U.S. and Canada through October. Raleigh made the list with a stop at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on August 31.
The announcement comes after Kehlani released her latest self-titled album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and became the biggest debut for a female R&B album this year. The project includes the Grammy-winning single “Folded.”
Special guests on the tour include Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and Waseel on select dates.
Ticket Information
Artist presale begins May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales happening throughout the week. General ticket sales officially begin May 29 at 10 a.m. local time through Kehlani’s website.
Kehlani also shared that $1 from every ticket sold will go toward the Kehlani Fund through a partnership with PLUS1.
Full Tour Dates
- Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
- Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Aug. 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Aug. 13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Aug. 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Aug. 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Aug. 21 – New York, NY – Barclays Center
- Aug. 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Aug. 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Aug. 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Aug. 29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
- Aug. 31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC – Trullant Amphitheater
- Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
- Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- Sept. 10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- Sept. 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sept. 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
- Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
- Sept. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sept. 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- Sept. 24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
- Sept. 26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
- Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- Oct. 3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre