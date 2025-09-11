Pullen Park’s Holiday Express Returns This December

Source: Photo Courtesy of Sascha Nixon / Newfields

Raleigh families can get ready for the season: Pullen Park’s beloved Holiday Express is back this December.

The city announced that tickets for the festive event will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster. In past years, tickets were sold via a virtual line on the city’s website, but the new system aims to prevent glitches caused by high demand.

Holiday Express, running Dec. 2-18 at Pullen Park, 520 Ashe Ave., transforms the park into a winter wonderland. Visitors can enjoy a holiday train ride, Santa’s toy shop, an igloo experience, snowball fights, and more.

Tickets are $17 per person, not including taxes and fees, and have historically sold out on the first day of release. Families are encouraged to act fast to secure their spots for the season’s most anticipated holiday event.

Find out more here.