Ray J Suffers Savage Second-Round KO To Supa Hot Fire In MMA Match Months After Claiming He ‘Didn’t Have Long To Live’

Ray J's MMA debut ends in a brutal knockout loss to Supa Hot Fire.

Tension between the two escalated during a pre-fight press conference.

Ray J suggests the fight was supposed to last longer for a bigger payday.

In one of the weekend’s wildest viral moments, Ray J suffered a savage second-round knockout loss to Supa Hot Fire during his MMA debut in Las Vegas, just months after alarmingly saying he doesn’t have “long to live.”

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The highly anticipated matchup served as a major attraction for streamer Adin Ross‘ Brand Risk 14 card, hosted at Las Vegas’ UFC Apex. While the event featured other high-profile wins, including former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel crushing influencer Bob Menery in the opening round, the absolute circus surrounding Ray J’s fight completely stole the spotlight.

The tension between Ray J and Supa Hot Fire had been steadily building long before they ever laced up their gloves. According to TMZ, during Friday’s pre-fight press conference, things took an incredibly personal turn on stage when Supa Hot Fire brought up Ray J’s estranged wife, Princess Love, and her past connection to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The singer immediately flew out of his chair, attempting to confront Supa face-to-face before security teams rushed in to separate them. The verbal warfare quickly pivoted to the legal troubles of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving a four-year federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction. When Supa Hot Fire joked that the upcoming matchup “ain’t a Diddy party,” Ray J grabbed his microphone and repeatedly screamed “Free Diddy!” to the crowd.

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Ray J’s Fight Ends In A Knockout

Despite logging hours in the gym with UFC legends Chuck Liddell and Rampage Jackson, the legendary training did not seem to help Ray J once the cage door locked.

Despite Ray J actually landing some punches in the second round, Supa timed a massive right hook perfectly, catching Ray J square in the jaw and sending him crashing hard into the canvas just 26 seconds into the round.

Though the singer managed to drag himself back to his feet, he was clearly disoriented and the referee officially waved off the contest, handing Supa Hot Fire the victory.

The aftermath of Ray J’s fight turned the entire night into comedy wiht Chris Brown seen copiosuly cackling ringside.

Standing inside the cage for his post-fight interview, a highly frustrated Ray J stunned the commentators by implying that the match had gone completely off-script.

With a visible knot on his head, Ray J claimed he and Supa Hot Fire had planned for the fight to last longer and said the knockout cost them a major payday.



“Yo, I thought we had a plan!” said Ray J. “Like a motherf–ker. For real my n–ga? That’s janky as f–k. I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna get anybody in trouble but damn, my n–ga. N–ga, we took an L tonight. I gotta talk to this n–ga about this. How much money we lost!”

Ooop!

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The post Ray J Suffers Savage Second-Round KO To Supa Hot Fire In MMA Match Months After Claiming He ‘Didn’t Have Long To Live’ appeared first on Bossip.

Ray J Suffers Savage Second-Round KO To Supa Hot Fire In MMA Match Months After Claiming He ‘Didn’t Have Long To Live’ was originally published on bossip.com