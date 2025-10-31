Unexpected Christmas Cast Talks Film, Family, and Holiday Traditions

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

The cast of “Unexpected Christmas”, Lil Rel, Reagan Gomez, and Dominique Perry dropped by The Morning Hustle to dish on their new holiday film, giving listeners an inside look at the project and a dose of real talk. The trio celebrated the growing tradition of Black Christmas movies, with Dominique Perry sharing her excitement about being part of a genre that brings families together year after year. Lil Rel compared the timeless appeal of these films to Mariah Carey’s classic Christmas album, emphasizing that great holiday content never goes out of style.

Tabitha Brown & Lil Rel Lead ‘Unexpected Christmas’ Movie Cast

Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture

When the conversation turned to favorite holiday classics, the cast’s picks were as diverse as their on-screen personalities. Reagan Gomez championed The Sound of Music as her go-to Christmas watch, a tradition from her childhood. Lil Rel showed love for comedies like Home Alone and Bill Murray’s Scrooged, but his top pick was the timeless drama It’s a Wonderful Life, which he said hits differently as an adult. The group also gave a nod to the importance of a great soundtrack, shouting out the one for Unexpected Christmas, which is available now.



The interview also touched on the real-life challenges of balancing a demanding career with family life. Reagan spoke about turning down out-of-state roles when her children were younger, a sacrifice she felt was necessary. Dominique and Lil Rel shared their experiences, noting the importance of having a strong family support system. Rel mentioned how some film sets, like Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy, are “dad sets,” making it easier for cast and crew to have their kids present. It was a candid moment highlighting the real-world sacrifices made to create the entertainment we love.

Unexpected Christmas, directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez, centers a family’s perfect Christmas reunion that is upended when old rivalries, secrets, and romantic mix-ups come to a head. This new holiday film hits theaters on November 7, 2025.

