If Your Kids Are Doing This TikTok Trend, Make Them Stop

A new challenge on TikTok called the “Flip the Camera Trend” is going viral, but not for the right reasons. What started as a lighthearted prank is now being called out for promoting bullying and embarrassment online.

How Does the Trend Work?

The trend works like this: someone asks a friend to record them dancing on TikTok using the phone’s selfie camera. In the middle of the dance, the performer suddenly flips the camera, turning it toward the person recording. The video then shows the friend’s unfiltered reaction, often confused, shocked, or embarrassed, without their permission.

The idea is supposed to be funny, but many people aren’t laughing. Critics say it’s an invasion of privacy and a form of digital bullying. In most of these videos, the person behind the camera doesn’t even know they’re about to be filmed, and their genuine reaction becomes the punchline. What makes it worse is that some creators seem to be targeting people they think will look awkward or unattractive when caught off guard.

The Flip the Camera Trend began in late October and quickly spread on TikTok in early November. Some videos have garnered millions of views.

What makes this trend so dangerous is the lack of consent. People who never agreed to be part of a joke are now seeing themselves exposed online, sometimes mocked by strangers. That can lead to humiliation, anxiety, and even cyberbullying. It’s a clear reminder that not everything that goes viral is harmless fun.

Parents should discuss this with their children. Remind them that recording someone without permission isn’t funny, it’s disrespectful. Before posting anything, it’s worth asking, “Would I be okay if someone did this to me?”

The next time you see a “Flip the Camera” video on your feed, think twice before hitting like. What might look like a harmless prank could actually be hurting someone who didn’t sign up for the spotlight.

