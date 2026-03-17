Javon “Pop” Woodard Jr. Wins Big at Raleigh Rumble

Source: Javon Woodard Jr. / Javon Pop Woodard Jr.

Raleigh showed up in a big way as hometown boxer Javon “Pop” Woodard Jr. secured a major win at the Raleigh Rumble on Saturday, March 14.

The fight, held at the Hilton Hotel in Raleigh, featured Woodard as the main event, where he faced off against veteran fighter Alexander Mejia.

A Strong Performance in the Main Event

Woodard entered the fight with a 15-2 professional record and momentum on his side, riding a winning streak into the bout. His opponent, Mejia — a 30+ fight veteran — brought experience with a 19-14 record, setting the stage for a competitive matchup.

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The fight took place in the 126-pound division and was scheduled for eight rounds, headlining a card that included several other bouts featuring rising talent.

With the hometown crowd behind him, Woodard delivered when it mattered most, continuing to build his name in the boxing world.

A Big Moment for Raleigh Boxing

The Raleigh Rumble, promoted by Whitfield Entertainment Promotions, brought together multiple fights and highlighted local and regional talent.

For Woodard, fighting in Raleigh added even more significance. Born in the area, this was more than just another fight; it was a chance to perform in front of his city.

From Interview to Victory

Just days before the fight, Woodard sat down for an interview with us where he spoke about his journey, mindset, and what this moment meant to him.

“I plan on taking this to the highest level. Be a world champion,” he stated confidently. “Ain’t never been a world champion from here. So I’m gonna be the first.”

That same energy translated into the ring on fight night.

What’s Next for “Pop”?

With this win, Woodard continues to build momentum and position himself for bigger opportunities. His combination of skill, confidence, and hometown support makes him a name to watch moving forward.

And if Saturday night proved anything, it’s that Raleigh has its own star in the making.