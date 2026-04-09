Balancing Art and Life: Victoria Monét Shares Her Inspiring Journey

Monét's music embraces a softer, transformative energy, creating a safe space for vulnerability and connection.

Balancing a music career and motherhood is challenging, but Monét uses strict time management and boundaries to make it work.

Monét's creative process involves intentionally weaving her unique identity while serving others' visions, avoiding fleeting trends.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and powerhouse creator Victoria Monét recently pulled up to the “Posted on the Corner” show with Incognito and DJ Misses. Monét opened up about her ongoing evolution as an artist and a mother, giving the community a genuine look at the woman behind the hits. Far from an overnight success, her journey reflects deep resilience, sharp business acumen, and an unwavering commitment to her craft and culture.

Diving into her new music, Monét explained how her current era embraces a softer, more transformative energy. Moving past the fierce, hunting mindset of her Jaguar projects, she now likens her growth to a caterpillar trusting the dark process before becoming a butterfly. She highlighted how her new records speak directly to the cultural trauma many Black men face when told to mask their emotions. By creating a sonic safe space, she empowers her listeners to drop the armor, celebrating vulnerability and genuine connection over rigid societal expectations.



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Building an Empire and Motherhood

Monét kept it incredibly real about the challenges of building an empire while raising her daughter, Hazel. She admitted that balancing a massive music career with being a present mom is one of the hardest things she manages. To make it work, she leans heavily on strict time management and clear boundaries, like fiercely protecting her Sundays. By maximizing her studio time and relying on her veteran experience, she ensures she can deliver top-tier art without sacrificing those irreplaceable moments at home.

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Her Creative Process

Monét also broke down her creative process, specifically how she draws the line between writing for herself and penning hits for other major artists. For her own projects, she intentionally weaves in signature sounds and double entendres to cement her unique identity. However, writing for others requires what she calls an ego death. She views that role as an act of service, stepping into a different version of herself to help peers express their distinct visions. To protect this creative energy, she intentionally avoids chasing fleeting viral trends, choosing instead to surround herself with a tight-knit circle of trusted friends who keep her grounded.

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Monét shared vital advice for young women and aspiring creators in the community. She stressed the importance of knowing your worth from day one, reading every contract, and securing solid representation so your passion never leads to exploitation. For mothers chasing their dreams, she offered a powerful mindset shift by telling them to embrace the word “yet.” Reminding listeners that success builds slowly, she encouraged everyone to let their determination outweigh their defeat on this inclusive journey.

Balancing Art and Life: Victoria Monét Shares Her Inspiring Journey was originally published on blackamericaweb.com