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President Donald Trump Names Kari Lake Ambassador To Jamaica

Iowa native and 2020 presidential election denier Kari Lake was named the ambassador to Jamaica on May 11.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Kari Lake, a former television anchor who aligned herself with both major political parties, has now earned a position in President Donald Trump’s administration. Earlier this week, Kari Lake was named as the ambassador to Jamaica.

On May 11, the White House published a list of appointments, with Kari Lake, who is currently senior advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), being named to the ambassadorship role. The proper title is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Jamaica.

Lake, a native of Iowa, was a news anchor who began to align herself with conservative politics after time in the Democratic Party and as a registered independent. Lake launched a gubernatorial race in 2022 in Arizona with the backing of President Trump and positioned herself as an advocate for the far-right.

During the race, Lake famously discredited late Arizona Sen. John McCain, referencing the decorated war hero as a loser after previously praising him in earlier times. Democratic Party member Katie Hobbs is currently Arizona’s governor.

Previously, Lake made waves in the media by joining in on the debunked theory that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, a drum that the current president continues to beat.

It isn’t known what diplomatic measures the White House is undertaking with Kari Lake at the helm, or her ties with Jamaica overall.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Names Kari Lake Ambassador To Jamaica was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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