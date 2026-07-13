Headed to The R&B Tour in CLT? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The wait is almost over.

Usher and Chris Brown are bringing The R&B Tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this weekend, with shows on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18. If you’re one of the thousands of fans making the trip, here’s everything you should know before heading to the stadium.

What Time Does the Show Start?

Both Charlotte concerts are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. While the official start time is 7 p.m., keep in mind there will be heavy traffic.

Who’s Performing?

In addition to Usher and Chris Brown, fans will also see performances from:

Mario

Eric Bellinger

Both artists have been performing throughout the tour during intermissions.

Arrive Early

This is one of the biggest tours of the year, and traffic around Uptown Charlotte is expected to be heavy.

If you have floor seats, VIP experiences, or simply want time to grab food and merchandise, arriving at least 60 to 90 minutes before showtime is your best bet.

Expect long security lines as thousands of fans make their way into Bank of America Stadium.

Parking Options

Several parking garages and lots are available within walking distance of the stadium. Some convenient options include:

Mint Street Parking Garage

Panther’s Parking

400 South Tryon Parking

Many lots fill up quickly on concert days, so purchasing parking in advance or arriving early is recommended.

Wear Comfortable Shoes

As tempting as it is to wear your best concert fit, don’t forget about comfort.

Between walking from your parking spot, standing in security lines, climbing stadium stairs, and dancing all night, comfortable shoes can make a huge difference.

You’ll thank yourself by the end of the show.

Stay Hydrated

July temperatures in Charlotte can be brutal, especially before the sun goes down.

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Drink plenty of water before arriving and be sure to stay hydrated throughout the evening, particularly if you’ll be spending time outside before entering the stadium.

Charge Your Phone

You’ll probably spend the night taking photos, recording videos, and posting to social media.

Make sure your phone is fully charged before leaving home, or consider bringing a portable charger so you don’t miss capturing your favorite moment.

Get Ready for a Long Night

With four performers on the lineup and stadium-sized production, fans should expect a full evening of entertainment.

Whether you’re there for Chris Brown’s choreography, Usher’s legendary stage presence, Mario’s throwback hits, or Eric Bellinger’s smooth vocals, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest concerts to hit Charlotte this summer.

Find tickets and details for the R&B Tour here.