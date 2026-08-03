Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Trump Blames Alleged Iranian Minnesota Cyberattack On State

President Donald Trump shifted blame from an alleged Iranian cyberattack on Minnesota's water systems on the state.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump and his disdain for Minnesota, in particular Gov. Tim Walz, were on full display over the weekend during his Cabinet meeting. In the meeting. President Trump said that a cyberattack on Minnesota’s water system, alleged to be enacted by Iran, was the state’s negligence at play.

As seen on CBS News, the United States government is investigating the possibility that Iran is behind a cyberattack on seven states and their water systems, causing these agencies to operate the sites manually. The FBI, which is part of the investigation team, has not revealed the five other states reportedly hit with the attack, but Michigan told the outlet that they too were struck by alleged hackers but did reiterate that the situation is reportedly under control.

Over the weekend, President Trump held a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland. At one point, Trump addressed the reports of the cyberattacks, using the moment to slam Minnesota and Gov. Walz in the process.

“I think that Minnesota is behind it,” Mr. Trump said. “You know who’s behind it? Minnesota. Because they’re grossly incompetent. I think the governor’s behind it. I don’t think there was an Iranian cyberattack. I think that Minnesota ought to get its act together.

Walz caught wind of Trump’s jab at the state, using X to reply while quote-tweeting a CNN article regarding the attack and its alleged sources.

“Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too,” Gov. Walz said in the tweet’s caption. “This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran.”

Check out the tweet below.

Photo: Getty

Trump Blames Alleged Iranian Minnesota Cyberattack On State was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Single Mom's Shopping Spree 2015
Money  |  RoyalTea

Parents Say Back-to-School Shopping Is More Expensive Than Ever

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Appears To Be Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’

Comments
Entertainment  |  D.L. Chandler

Trump Blames Alleged Iranian Minnesota Cyberattack On State

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Sha’Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time in 104MPH Speeding Case – Page 2

Comments
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

What You Need To Know About The Affordable Timex Jalen Hurts Rocked At Training Camp

Comments
Rapsody
3 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Rapsody’s New Single Highlights Black Culture With Nod to D’Angelo

Comments
14 Items
Crime  |  Team CASSIUS

Resurfaced d4vd TikTok Showing Blood-Stained Shirt Creeps Out Social Media

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Ja Rule Reflects On Serving Time For Failing To Report $3 Million To The IRS

Comments
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B’s Latest Hair Looks Are Bright, Bold, And So Freakin’ Good

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Coco Jones Is A Whole Wife! Get A Preview Of Her Wedding Day Nuptials With Donovan Mitchell

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close