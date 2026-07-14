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NC Reports 240 Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe

NC Reports 240 ‘Explosive’ Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe

North Carolina has reported 240 cases of cyclosporiasis. Learn the symptoms, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself.

Published on July 14, 2026

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North Carolina has reported 240 cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1, prompting state and federal health officials to investigate where the foodborne illness is coming from.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora. Referred to as the “explosive diarrhea virus,” people become infected after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

In past outbreaks, fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs have often been the source, but investigators have not identified the cause of North Carolina’s recent cases.

The illness can make people feel miserable. Symptoms usually begin about a week after eating contaminated food and often include explosive, watery diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, nausea, bloating, loss of appetite and extreme fatigue. Because the diarrhea can be frequent and severe, dehydration is also a major concern, especially for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Some people also develop headaches, body aches or a low-grade fever.

Without treatment, symptoms can last for several weeks or even come and go for a month or longer. Doctors can prescribe antibiotics that are effective against the parasite.

Health officials say the illness does not usually spread directly from one person to another. Instead, the parasite must spend time in the environment before it becomes infectious, making contaminated food or water the most common way people get sick.

To lower your risk, health experts recommend:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water before preparing or eating food.
  • Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or cooking them.
  • Peel produce when possible and remove the outer leaves from lettuce and cabbage.
  • Keep raw produce separate from raw meat and seafood to avoid cross-contamination.
  • Drink safe, treated water, especially while traveling.

Anyone with explosive diarrhea lasting more than a couple of days, signs of dehydration or severe stomach pain should contact a health care provider.

Investigators continue working to identify the source and prevent more North Carolinians from becoming sick.

NC Reports 240 ‘Explosive’ Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe was originally published on foxync.com

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