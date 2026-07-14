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Hunter Biden & Nick Fuentes Almost Fighting Sparks Reactions

Hunter Biden & Far-Right Dweeb Nick Fuentes Nearly Scrap In Hotel Room: Report

TMZ reports that Biden, Fuentes, and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 decided to link up and meet up in a hotel room in Philadelphia to hold a political discussion.

Published on July 14, 2026

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  • Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes had a heated argument during a political discussion, almost leading to a physical altercation.
  • The discussion was set up by YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, who was already scheduled to speak with Biden and added Fuentes to the conversation.
  • Hunter Biden has been vocal about his views on Republicans and Democrats since his father left the White House.
Two men in suits, one younger with dark hair and the other older with gray hair, both looking serious and standing in front of a blue and white political party flag.
Getty Images / Nick Fuentes / Hunter Biden

According to TMZ, an interview nobody asked for between Former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and far-right dweeb Nick Fuentes almost resulted in a fight.

The celebrity gossip site reports that Biden, Fuentes, and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 decided to link up and meet up in a hotel room in Philadelphia to hold a political discussion, and what could go wrong?

Apparently a lot, because sh*t almost hit the fan.

Per TMZ:

“During the discussion, Nick and Hunter shared laughs and ideas … but they also got into heated arguments … and at one point, Andrew almost had to step in to prevent them from turning this meeting into a boxing match!”

TMZ claims that it was Fuentes who reached out to Callaghan to set up the interview so he could talk about “how his views have evolved and clarify some of the misconceptions about him.” The website also claims that Callaghan was already scheduled to speak with Biden and that he just added Fuentes to the conversation.

Interesting to say the least.

Hunter Biden Has Been Very Vocal Following His Father Leaving The White House

Hunter Biden has been in the headlines since his father left office due to his usually keeping it funky about Republicans and the Democrats who stabbed his dad in the back, and forced him to drop his re-election bid.

Most recently, Biden shocked many by sharing poignant advice for Democrats following the DSA’s big primary wins.

He even chimed in on the shocking passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, opting to remember him before he became a Trump sycophant.

“A time when senators from different parties could fight about politics and still be friends. A time when a conservative Republican from South Carolina could say of my father: “If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem. He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics. As good a man as God ever created,” Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He continued, “That is the Senator Graham I will remember today. Not because I have forgotten what came after. Because in that memory there is hope. Hope for a country where brothers can fight like hell over policy and still share a meal, and a laugh, and the loss of the people they love.”

“I will choose to remember the time before Trump. Because I believe in an America after Trump.”

That’s nice, but that’s not how social media is treating Lindsey Graham.

Anyway, you can see reactions to Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes almost coming to blows below.

Hunter Biden & Far-Right Dweeb Nick Fuentes Nearly Scrap In Hotel Room: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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