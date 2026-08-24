Enes Kanter Ejected From WNBA Game Following Altercation With Natasha Cloud, Social Media Cheers

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Enes Kanter’s bid to join the WNBA (now that he identifies as a woman) has been trolling online over the last few weeks, but it all came to a head in person during Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky.

The former NBA player was seated baseline, wearing a black T-shirt that read the dictionary definition of a woman as an “adult human female.”

With 1:22 left in the third quarter and the Fever up 81-75, Natasha Cloud drove in for a layup and chest bumped teammate Aicha Coulibaly. Still hyped after the made bucket, she made her way over to Kanter’s section and immediately began pointing and yelling at him.

He responded by standing up with a grin on his face, seemingly welcoming the confrontation. Her teammates and arena staff held her back so it didn’t escalate, and they removed the former NBA center from Wintrust Arena.

Even before the game, Kanter was embracing the hate when he posted a video of himself getting verbally harassed outside the arena while he was getting escorted in by police.

Then during halftime, he posed near the women’s bathroom, saying he needed to go and “rules are rules.”

The Fever went on to win the game 113-90, but the result of Kanter’s antics didn’t end there.

With naming him, Cloud took to Threads to show her support for the trans community in the face of adversity… or Kanter.

“To every trans kid/person, You are apart of MY community & tribe,” she wrote on Threads. “You belong. You’re loved, you’re seen, you’re perfect as you are. & you will always be protected by me.”

Cloud’s team had her back, as forward Azura Stevens downplayed it as a handled “fan incident” and head coach Tyler Marsh was supportive as well.

“I told her she wasn’t,” Marsh said. “I told her that we all embrace her as someone that protects our team and protects people that need to be protected, and so Tash is always going to stand on that, and we stand for Tash,” Marsh said.

Cloud’s had an eventful weekend, already ranting Friday night about the uptick in sex toys being thrown on the court.

See social media’s reaction to Cloud’s run-in with Kanter below.