Listen Live
Close
Sports

Adrien Broner Faces Charge After Violating Casino's Lifetime Ban

Adrien Broner Faces Criminal Trespassing Charge After Violating Casino’s Lifetime Ban

The former boxing champion is accused of returning to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino despite allegedly receiving a lifetime ban in 2023.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nick Cannon Presents Wild N Out Live No Filter
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Looks like Adrien Broner is facing another legal issue, this time over allegations that he returned to a Florida casino that had supposedly made it very clear it no longer wanted to see him.

The former boxing champion has been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an alleged incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Police say the case stems from an April 2024 incident in which officers were called to the casino over a report of an alleged trespasser. According to a report from the Seminole Police Department, Broner had previously been issued a lifetime ban from the property in August 2023.

Authorities allege that despite the ban, Broner returned to the casino less than a year later.

The alleged incident ultimately resulted in his arrest and a criminal trespass charge. However, the case has apparently taken quite some time to move through the legal system. The matter has now dragged on long enough that a court recently issued a warrant for Broner’s arrest.

Broner has not publicly responded to the criminal trespass case or addressed the allegations surrounding his reported return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The former four-division world champion is also dealing with a separate and unrelated legal battle. Broner is facing a civil lawsuit filed by an alleged sexual assault victim.

Broner has strongly denied the allegations in that case.

The trespassing charge does not involve the accusations made in the civil lawsuit, but it adds another layer to what has become a difficult stretch of legal troubles for the former boxer.

Broner was once considered one of the brightest and most charismatic stars in the sport, building a reputation as much for his outspoken personality as his accomplishments inside the ring. Over the years, however, his boxing career has increasingly been overshadowed by legal issues and personal controversies.

See social media’s reaction to Broner’s latest legal issue below.

Adrien Broner Faces Criminal Trespassing Charge After Violating Casino’s Lifetime Ban was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
5 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About The Air Jordan 41 Sneaker

Comments
News  |  Weso

Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies

Comments
6 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Jimmy Butler Living With Ex-Girlfriend After Their Messy Child Custody Battle

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Adrien Broner Faces Criminal Trespassing Charge After Violating Casino’s Lifetime Ban

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Yung Miami Taps Lil Baby And Kodak Black For “Spend Dat Remix”

Comments
News  |  Weso

The Game Calls Cap On Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Dame Dash Reveals Aaliyah’s Last Texts With Him Before Her Death

Comments
News  |  Christopher Smith

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Comments
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Investigating LeBron James’ $300 Million Loan

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Weso

Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close