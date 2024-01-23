2024 Oscars Nominations Announced, X Fans Call Out Snubs

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Oscars are upon us and the full slate of nominees have been announced for the highly anticipated event. However, as these things go, fans online are unhappy that some of their favorite stars were snubbed in the nominations announcement.

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024, and the stars will be out in droves to take in the festivities and hopefully take home a coveted award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In the Actor in a Leading Role category, Colman Domingo and Jeffrey Wright were named as nominees for their roles in Rustin and American Fiction respectively, joining the likes of Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, and Cillian Murphy.

For the Actor in a Supporting Role category, Sterling K. Brown was nominated for his role in American Fiction, joining Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr. Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo.

Going over to the Actress in a Supporting Role category, Danielle Brooks and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were nominated for their roles in The Color Purple and The Holdovers respectively, joining Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster.

For Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse landed a nomination next to The Boy and The Heron, Elemental, Nimona, and Robot Dreams.

With the 2024 Oscars nominations list going wide, the requisite reaction from fans on social media has come in strong per usual. Some are alleging that The Color Purple star Fantasia Barrino was snubbed along with other chatter.

See the full list here. Keep scrolling for reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty

