K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A church in Atlanta found itself the center of discussion online after videos from a New Year’s Eve service went viral. The dReam Center Church of Atlanta held service this past Sunday (December 31) and a moment showing attendees rocking out to “Swag Surfin’” has sparked an interesting debate.

As seen on local outlet 11 Alive, footage of the Sunday service from The dReam Center Church of Atlanta went wide and showed Pastor William Murphy leading his flock to dance to the song “Walk It Out” by Unk before opening the stage to play “Swag Surfin’” from Fast Life Yungstaz.

Pastor Murphy used the songs, most especially “Walk It Out,” to illustrate how he wants the flock to move into the new year, and this would seem to be a familiar bent for the churchgoers at dReam Center Church

From what we learned, dReam Center Church is known for its high-energy sermons and services, not unlike many churches nationwide that minister to a younger demographic. However, there are some of the faith who feel that the use of secular music in church is a clashing of worlds while others welcome the shift as a breath of fresh air.

On X, formerly Twitter, the debate seems split down the middle with some appreciating the moment and others blasting it. We’ve got those reactions listed below.

—

Photo: @travismalloy/TikTok

Atlanta Church Trends For “Swag Surfin’” Into 2024, X Debates The Moment was originally published on hiphopwired.com