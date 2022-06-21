Black Music Month: The Best of Black House Music

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Recently, you may have noticed an influx of fast beats, danceable melodies, and the like. From Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album to Beyoncé’s new single, “Break My Soul,” it appears that House music is making a comeback. However, it never really left.

The genre of House originates in Chicago in the late 70s and early 80s. Legendary DJs like Frankie Knuckles (pictured), Ron Hardy, and more rocked the club scene with a mixture of addictive bass and hi-hats, synthesizer riffs, and repetitive vocal samples. It didn’t take long for House to go global, with Black artists at the forefront.

While we now have the dominance of EDM, techno, and Afrobeats on the charts, and more mainstream artists adopting the style, we definitely shouldn’t forget about our House roots.

Here are some House favorites that you may (or may not) know about!