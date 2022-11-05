Boldy James Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Oct 31-Nov 4)

1. PsychoYP – YPSZN3 Source:psychoyp PsychoYP has over 30 million streams under his belt, a Headies Award nomination for ‘Best Rap Album’, and with ‘YPSZN3’ serving as his fifth solo project, PsychoYP continues to solidify just why he has one of the best rap discographies on the continent. The album boast production from Likkle Dotz (Headie One, Central Cee, Unknown T), RJay (RV, Stardom, Tana), and Jaylon (Mr. Eazi, Chrystel), and it captures PsychoYP’s musical journey and ambition to be the greatest rap export to come out of Africa.

2. Jai’len Josey – A Ho’s Christmas Source:jailenjosey Def Jam released their holiday album, Def The Halls. The 16-song album includes emerging singer-songwriter, Jai’Len Josey who features her fun, uplifting new single, “A Ho’s Christmas.”

3. 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud ft. Stove God Cooks – Speshal Source:iamspesh 38 Spesh has been so focused on producing for the last year, rappers finally got a chance to breathe. But that ended with the release of 7 Shots (which topped the iTunes Rap Chart upon its release), which once again demonstrated how effortless emceeing is for the Rochester mastermind. Though Spesh has been content to play the background while helping others move to the forefront, his promised epic run (which started with 7 Shots), proceeds accordingly with the announcement of his forthcoming project Beyond Belief. Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, Beyond Belief is the most personal, and intimate album in Spesh’s decorated career; and it promises him a seat at the table with rap’s elite. Harry Fraud thrives on being entrusted with artists most personal statements; recently, producing chart-topping projects for Curren$y (The OutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department), French Montana (Montega), Jay Worthy’s You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check and also contributing production to two highly-anticipated sequels; Wale’s Folarian II (“Down South” Feat Maxo Kream & Yella Beezy), Russ’ Chomp 2 (“Top Of The World” Feat Jay Electronica), and Cormega’s The Realness II (“Man Vs Myth”), To formally announce their collaborative album, Spesh & Harry released the project’s lead-single, “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.

4. Boldy James & Futurewave – Mr.Ten08 Source:futurewave Boldy James creative output is nearly unparalleled, and with that activity, he continues to raise the bar with each new successive project he delivers. Over the past twelve-months alone, Boldy has released celebrated projects with The Alchemist (Super Tecmo Bo), Real Bad Man (Killing Nothing) and Nicolas Craven (Fair Exchange No Robbery). Now, Boldy James offers his new album, Mr. Ten08, to that celebrated run.

5. Vado ft. Lloyd Banks – Plain Sight Source:vado_mh Vado is back to announce the third installment of his Long Run album series. Long Run Vol. 3 features multiple guest appearances from Jim Jones, and 2/3 of his The Council group members Lloyd Banks and Dave East. In addition to the new album announcement, Vado released the project’s first focus track “Plain Sight,” which features Lloyd Banks. Long Run Vol. 3 will be released on November 18.

6. Masego – Say You Want Me Source:masego Masego returns with “Say You Want Me,” the first single from his forthcoming album. The GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s silky, sultry vocals float atop a percolating rhythm on the song, which was released today via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records. Ambré, Ari PenSmith, Mannywellz and Destin Conrad also contribute vocals. The track was produced in Los Angeles by P2J (Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Wikzid’s Made in Lagos, which included “Essence”) and E.Y. (Drake, Childish Gambino) along with Louie Lastic and Dan Foster, known for their work with Kehlani and Ambré.

7. 3Breezy – Heart On Display Source:3breezy__ Today, New Jersey RnB/Hip-Hop artist 3Breezy releases his mixtape, Heart On Display, via Capitol Records. Quietly, the confessional singer has amassed a dedicated fanbase that has resulted in a steady 1.6 million streams per week, with more than 204 million streams in his short career of less than two years. “This album means a lot to me,” says 3Breezy. “This is my first time fully opening up to my fans & letting them gain a deep level of insight into my life story.” And that life story has taken some unexpected turns. Raised in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, the man born Nihee Wesley could see his peers embracing the negative influences within their neighborhood. Instead of following suit, 3Breezy mostly kept to himself and steered clear of the surrounding trouble in the process. After going to college to get his vet assistant certification, Breezy was set to take on a job in his chosen field. Then, COVID-19 hit the world and he was unable to do proceed with his original plan. He quickly took a sharp right turn, trading in his studies for songs. Growing up surrounded by sisters and aunts, he did a lot of listening. In turn, he gained an understanding of both a man and a woman’s perspective, quickly developing into a shoulder to lean on for those close to him. His growing legion of fans are ensnared by his crooning, hazy confessionals, and uplifting aphorisms. 3Breezy has a knack for connecting with listeners in a way most artists can only dream of, and this beautifully exhibited throughout Heart on Display.

8. Lecrae – Church Clothes 4 Source:lecrae Before the Grammys, multi-platinum sales, and releasing the #1 Album on Billboard’s Top 200 Charts (Anomaly,2014), Reach Records’ president & co-founder, LECRAE, dropped arguably the most seminal project in his catalog, Church Clothes. In the ten years since Church Clothes initially dropped, Lecrae has evolved from an artist into a New York Times best-selling author, investor, thought leader, entrepreneur, activist, financial educator, and philanthropist. Yet, his mission remains the same, to represent faith and hip-hop with an unashamed edge! th, he releases On November 4he releases Church Clothes 4, the last in the mixtape series with 13 songs and features from Andy Mineo, WHATUPRG, nobigdyl, Jon Keith, A.I. The Anomaly, and Jordan L’Oreal. In the final chapter of Church Clothes, Lecrae reveals that he’s “righteous but ratchet,” explaining, “I’m a child of hip-hop. I grew up with rap music, and God transitioned and transformed me when I became a believer! After that, people felt I didn’t belong in hip-hop anymore. The Church Clothes mixtape series helped them understand there’s a place for artists like me. If Wu-Tang can spit the 5 percent gems, Kendrick can talk Hebrew Israelites, and Ice Cube and Lupe can declare their Islamic faith, why is there no space for Christian hip-hop artists? So, the first Church Clothes (released in 2012) was about me getting mine off and spitting what’s in my heart.” While he uses his talent to help people dive deeper into their faith, his love for hip-hop is not limited to Christian Hip-Hop. In the Church Clothes 4 skits, he states, ‘I love the trap and the church, E-40, and Jesus. You can add Tupac, Biggie, NWA, Lauryn Hill, Eazy-E, E-40, OutKast, and more to that list.” In the previous release of Andy Mineo’s single and video, “ Been About It ,” he and Mineo even pay homage to the artists mentioned above. “People struggle with the concept of me being righteous and ratchet. I’ve created music with Zaytoven and connected and collaborated with secular artists like Ty Dolla $ign. You don’t get the righteous music that you appreciate, without the ratchet side of me. The ratchet side is what birthed it. If I weren’t sitting in my uncle’s car, listening to rap music in the hood, I wouldn’t have the skillset or heart I have now. If I didn’t come from the environment that shaped me, I wouldn’t be on the West Side of Atlanta helping to open Peace Preparatory Academy. You don’t get the righteous without the ratchet! I’m both at the same time. It’s the fusion!”

9. Yung Fazo – Me vs. Me Source:yungfazo Yung Fazo, a rising star in the new wave underground scene, returns with the new mixtape, me vs. me, out today via Capitol Records. The 17-year-old, who blends the gleaming sounds digicore and hyperpop with grimy lo-fi rap beats, first broke through with 2021’s #frvralone EP, followed up by 2022’s stranger love vol.1. Now, Fazo takes his sound to the next level. To celebrate the release, Fazo shared a video for mixtape standout, “steal da swag.” In addition to steal da swag, me vs. me also includes the viral sensation “ttwlg (this the way life goes),” which first gained traction on TikTok and then conquered the SoundCloud charts, as well as the recent singles “steal da swag”and “honest.” Of the new tracks, Fazo’s collaborations with tana (“she say!”) and Dom Corleo (“motion”) deliver sing-along hooks and unbridled energy, while “lying again” and mixtape opener “new me” showcase his lyrical chops. “As a kid it’s always been me against myself.” Fazo continues “me competing with myself to always be the best at what I was doing. “me vs me” is the embodiment of who I’ve been…to who I’m fighting to become.” Fazo’s unique sound and hustle mentality has garnered attention from industry tastemakers, rare groove enthusiasts and his peers alike. Most recently, Nav praised Yung Fazo for breaking barriers with his artistry and moving the culture forward within their community. “Fazo’s doing his thing” said Nav in a recent interview with Our Generation Music. “I’m so happy that I’ve been able to inspire him because it’s not easy being brown.”