DJ Akademiks Slams Drake, Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole For Not Sitting With Hip-Hop Outlets

DJ Akademiks is definitely a notable voice in the sprawling Hip-Hop media space although some would venture to say that his style of journalism isn’t particularly hard-hitting. Ak, using his massive platform, took shots at Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole for not sitting down with Hip-Hop outlets and instead took interviews with spaces outside the culture.

DJ Akademiks took to his customary post on Twitch to talk his talk regarding the aforementioned trio of rappers who made their marks early on during the so-called “blog era” and transformed themselves into Hip-Hop megastars.

From Ak’s perspective, it appears that this current dig at Hip-Hop’s biggest names came in the wake of J. Cole recently sitting down with Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers for a wide-ranging chat that wasn’t solely focused on his storied career. Instead, the North Carolina rapper shared tales of his upbringing, including a time when his older brother caught him smoking cigarettes at the age of 6 and disappointing his mother in the process.

It was not an interview in the vein of what is typically held today via the various Hip-Hop podcasts and the like. DJ Akademiks believes that Drizzy, K-Dot, and Cole World are behaving as if they’re too famous to work with media outlets that are, in his words, within the culture.

In that same breath, Ak called the gentlemen “weird” for bypassing hubs like The Joe Budden Podcast, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, and other shows of the same ilk.

On Twitter, the comments from DJ Akademiks garnered some responses. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

