Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It has been more than a year since Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, broke the internet with dating rumors that soon became a confirmed reality in 2022. Now, at the top of 2024, it appears that all isn’t well in the love lives of the salacious celeb couple, and the rumor is Larsa and Marcus are no more.

According to TMZ, Marcus and Larsa have unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all pictures of each other from the platform, which is typically a sign that a celebrity (or, in this case, celebrity adjacent) couple is on the outs. That’s certainly all it usually takes for the rumor mill to start working overtime as folks on social media insert themselves into the drama, whether there actually is any conflict to get involved in or not. Basically, everything that happens on their social media accounts becomes a clue for spectators to run with.

From TMZ:

Neither, however, has publicly commented on the situation … though Larsa did write on a poll in her IG Story on Sunday evening, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” She also shared a quote about choosing a partner “wisely.” Jordan, meanwhile, seemed to spend Super Bowl Sunday away from Larsa … opting to watch the big game with his famous father instead. Larsa and Marcus first ignited dating rumors way back in September 2022 … when they were seen hobnobbin’ around Miami. At the time, the two claimed to be just friends. But, as the weeks went by, it became more and more clear they were more than that — and by Valentine’s Day 2023, they were swapping “I love you’s.”

Hell, as recently as last August, fans were hearing wedding bells after Marcus indicated that marriage was on the horizon between him and the woman who used to be married to his father’s former teammate.

Welp, if the rumors are true, it appears it’s a good thing the two didn’t jump the broom only to divorce a few short months later. Whew.

Anyway, let’s look at some of the reactions to Marcus and Larsa’s trouble in paradise on X, shall we? See below.

Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com