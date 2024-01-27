K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another snake-themed single following last year’s “Cobra” with the blistering “Hiss” track and it looks like there’s some smoke for a fellow artist if the chatter is true. Some fans believe Megan Thee Stallion took a swipe at Nicki Minaj on “Hiss” and the reactions are going crazy right now.

Megan Thee Stallion has been inching her way back to the limelight after taking time away to gather her resources, doing so with the explosive “Cobra” last November. While that track gave fans some insight into Megan’s journey to healing, “Hiss” is a return to Tina Snow addressing all her haters in a big and bold fashion.

However, there is a portion of the song’s first verse that seemingly has the Barbz forming like Voltron to attack the Houston Hottie by calling her “Bigfoot” as some believe it was a dig at Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” reads the lyric. Megan’s Law is a federal law that “require(s) the release of relevant information to protect the public from sexually violent offenders” — and some are connecting this bar to Petty’s sex offenders registry inclusion.

In the early part of the verse, Megan addressed her so-called promiscuity, which came under fire during the Tory Lanez trial and was once brought up again by her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. In the second verse, Megan seemingly takes a shot at Drake and that too is causing a stir online.

That said, Megan Thee Stallion is taking ownership of her choices and body, and it doesn’t look like she’s letting her foot up off the gas anytime soon.

Check out the reaction from all sides below, along with the lyric video.

—

Photo: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Hiss” Single & Fans Say Nicki Minaj Caught A Shot was originally published on hiphopwired.com