Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s never a good thing watching a family feud, especially in public for all to see and pre-judge without all the proper details — Steve Harvey and fun trivia questions make for a very small exception, but that’s another story. Add the aspect of celebrity into the picture and, well, it’s a sad situation no matter who’s right or wrong.

We witnessed that happen recently in the case of comedienne Mo’Nique, already the current talk-of-the-town following a very viral interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, and her eldest son, Shalon Watkins Jr.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Says Her Kids Were Hurt By Her Career Success

Shalon, who posts under the TikTok handle @sho_nomaddad (seen above), hopped on recently to make a video addressing the comments his famous mom made in the midst of her three-hour-long interview in regards to their strained relationship. Although he appears to keep a relatively low profile on social media, the father to a young child himself felt upset by the way Mo made it seem as if there was room for reconciliation — in short, he seems to allude that it was all for show. “My mother and I both know that [reconciliation] is a very false narrative, and I would like to free her of having to continue telling that lie,” he said among other things in the nearly 10-minute long statement, which didn’t come off as a rant and was actually calm in nature throughout. Overall, it appears from his perspective that neither party has a desire to reach out, so to suggest otherwise would be unfair to the truth she fights so hard for.

Mo’Nique, known to be as transparent as they come, made her own response via Instagram Live not too long after. Sitting as per usual next to her husband, Sidney Hicks, the Queens Of Comedy star gave a reaction to not only the issues with Shalon but recent comments made by Stephen A. Smith and Judge Greg Mathis as well. The almost-40-minute reaction, while also calm in nature, did give the impression that her son isn’t giving the full picture in telling his side and also might be suffering, or at some point suffered, from mental illness.

Again, heartbreaking to witness, but there might be a lesson for many of us to learn from this in how we handle disputes with our own relatives. The relationship between a mother and son is one of the strongest bonds in the world, and it hurts us to watch it all play out without a happy ending in sight. At the same time, we can only hope those watching from the bleachers will stop and look at the nature of their own family dynamic before giving their opinion on Mo’Nique’s. We personally pray for healing for all those involved.

Take a look below at a few opinions on Mo’Nique, her son Shalon and the overall aspect of family fighting in public:

Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public was originally published on blackamericaweb.com