Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

Founder of the legendary Hip-Hop group Dungeon Family, Rico Wade has passed away. The Atlanta native was 52 at the time of his passing. No information has been reported on the cause of the death. Hip Hop mourns a pioneer that shifted the narrative to “The South Got Summin’ to Say” to arriving and thriving.
Today, we remember the life of Hip-Hop legend, founder of the iconic Dungeon Family, Rico Wade. Our condolence go out to his family, friends, & fans.
1. Rico Wade In AtlantaSource:Getty
Songwriter and record producer Rico Wade poses for photos while at work in 'The Dungeon' on location in Atlanta, Georgia on April 1, 2001. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
2. “The Art Of Organized Noize” Private ScreeningSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: Rico Wade and Willie Anderson attend "The Art of Organized Noize" Private Screening at SCADshow on March 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
3. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016Source:Getty
Rico Wade attends the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
4. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016Source:Getty
T-Mo, Pastor Troy, Sleepy Brown and Rico Wade attend the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
5. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016Source:Getty
Rico Wade attends the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
6. 2016 ONE MusicfestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Andre 3000, Rico Wade, Big Boi, C-Bone and Shanti Das Backstage at ONE MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
7. 2016 ONE MusicfestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rico Wade and Big Boi backstage at OneFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
8. 2016 ONE MusicfestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rico Wade of Organized Noize performs onstage at 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
9. Celebrating 25 Years – Boyz N The HoodSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 23: Rico Wade, Shanti Das and Kawan Prather attend Celebrating 25 Years – Boyz N The Hood on August 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage)
10. Future In Concert – Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 09: Rapper Future and Rico Wade Backstage during the 'Nobody Safe' Tour at Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood on May 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic )
11. An Evening Of Listening With Organized NoizeSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 4: Rico Wade attends an Evening of Listening with Organized Noize at The B Loft on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
12. A Music Collaboration Unveiling EventSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rico Wade attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
13. A Music Collaboration Unveiling EventSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rico Wade attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
14. Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rico Wade speaks onstage during day 3 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt)
15. Meek Mill & Future In Concert – Atlanta, GASource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 22: Rico Wade, Future and Guest backstage at Meek Mill & Future in Concert at The Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)