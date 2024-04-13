Today, we remember the life of Hip-Hop legend, founder of the iconic Dungeon Family, Rico Wade. Our condolence go out to his family, friends, & fans.

RELATED: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys

HOMEPAGE

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Rico Wade In Atlanta Source:Getty Songwriter and record producer Rico Wade poses for photos while at work in ‘The Dungeon’ on location in Atlanta, Georgia on April 1, 2001. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,working,artist,three quarter length,georgia – us state,songwriter,compact disc,producer,physical position,atlanta – georgia,hip hop music

2. “The Art Of Organized Noize” Private Screening Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: Rico Wade and Willie Anderson attend “The Art of Organized Noize” Private Screening at SCADshow on March 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,film screening,georgia – us state,private screening,atlanta – georgia

3. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 Source:Getty Rico Wade attends the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

4. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 Source:Getty T-Mo, Pastor Troy, Sleepy Brown and Rico Wade attend the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,entertainment event,sleepy brown,t-mo,funk music,atlanta – georgia

5. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 Source:Getty Rico Wade attends the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

6. 2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Andre 3000, Rico Wade, Big Boi, C-Bone and Shanti Das Backstage at ONE MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,georgia – us state,music festival,backstage,amphitheater,andre 3000,big boi,atlanta – georgia

7. 2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rico Wade and Big Boi backstage at OneFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,males,two people,georgia – us state,music festival,backstage,big boi,atlanta – georgia

8. 2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rico Wade of Organized Noize performs onstage at 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,music,concert,performance,georgia – us state,music festival,atlanta – georgia

9. Celebrating 25 Years – Boyz N The Hood Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 23: Rico Wade, Shanti Das and Kawan Prather attend Celebrating 25 Years – Boyz N The Hood on August 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,georgia – us state,kawan prather,atlanta – georgia

10. Future In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 09: Rapper Future and Rico Wade Backstage during the ‘Nobody Safe’ Tour at Aaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood on May 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic ) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,males,four people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,backstage,amphitheater,popular music tour,future – rapper,atlanta – georgia

11. An Evening Of Listening With Organized Noize Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 4: Rico Wade attends an Evening of Listening with Organized Noize at The B Loft on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

12. A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rico Wade attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,crime,cooperation,event,georgia – us state,opera,atlanta – georgia

13. A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rico Wade attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,crime,cooperation,event,georgia – us state,opera,atlanta – georgia

14. Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14 Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rico Wade speaks onstage during day 3 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,georgia – us state,day 3,atlanta – georgia