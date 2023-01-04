K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe was notably absent on Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) broadcast of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, with many speculating it was due to what was perceived as an insensitive tweet made by his co-host, Skip Bayless. The former NFL great returned to the set of the show and faced off with Bayless where things got tense as Sharpe attempted to explain his absence.

In a clip circulating on social media that has since gone viral, Shannon Sharpe, 54, attempts to no avail to explain why he wasn’t available for Undisputed yesterday and made mention of the chilling incident on Monday Night Football that saw Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. Visibly shaken even during his explanation, Sharpe was unable to get through his statement without Bayless cutting him off.

At issue was a tweet Bayless made where he wrote, “[N]o doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless apologized for the tweet but, as Sharpe noted in his opening, it remains on Bayless’ Twitter feed and he defiantly told Sharpe that he wasn’t removing it. This ignited a brief back and forth between the two hosts and nothing was actually resolved. Many took note of Sharpe’s resolve and attempts to bring balance to the show while Bayless reduced those good efforts into dust in our opinion.

On Twitter, many are siding with Shannon Sharpe and reacting to the viral video courtesy of Awful Announcing, which we’ll also share below along with the comments.

—

Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The post Shannon Sharpe Returns To ‘Undisputed’ With Class, Skip Bayless Showed His Ass appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Shannon Sharpe Returns To ‘Undisputed’ With Class, Skip Bayless Showed His Ass was originally published on hiphopwired.com