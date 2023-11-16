Listen Live
Staying Sober: Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Published on November 16, 2023

Cannabis has been apart of Hip-Hop’s DNA since its inception. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. However, not all artists need to spark the ‘bud’ to produce fire vocals on the beat.

Check Out Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke Below!

1. 50 Cent

50 Cent Source:Getty

2. Eminem 

Eminem  Source:Getty

3. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Source:Getty

4. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams Source:Getty

5. Lecrae

Lecrae Source:Getty

6. Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Source:Getty

7. Vince Staples

Vince Staples Source:Getty

8. Andre 3000

Andre 3000 Source:Getty

9. Logic

Logic Source:Getty

10. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator Source:Getty
