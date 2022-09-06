Tessa Thompson Is A Literal Goddess At The Venice Film Festival

Our girl Tessa Thompson did not come to play with folks at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event has produced a number of fashionable moments. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s gorgeous Gucci moments to Quintessa Swindell’s Celine moment, the red carpet ripped a page out of couture heaven.
Among the sea of gorgeous frocks, was repeat fashion-slayer offender Tessa Thompson. The actress was hyper-focused on creating top notch style moments, courtesy of stylists, Wayman and Micah.
During the Don’t Worry Darling Red Carpet event, the 38-year-old actress looked radiant in a green Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW gown that featured an oversized sequins top that cascaded into a train.
She partnered the look with extremely high Maryjane platforms.
If you thought that was a lewk, then you’ll want to keep reading. Take a gander at the rest of Thompson’s stylish ensembles from the Venice Film Festival.
1. Christopher John RogersSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson had us green with envy at the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The actress donned another green frock, this time from designer Christopher John Rogers’ RE23 collection.
2. Elie Saab CoutureSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson literally ripped our hearts out in this gorgeous avante garde Red Riding Hood moment. She attended the “Bardo” red carpet in a Elie Saab FW22 Couture gown. She matched her lipstick with the elaborate red gown.
3. Jason WuSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the photocall of the “Opera Prima” jury at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The actress donned a chic and effortless Jason Wu FW22 RTW ensemble.
4. Armani Privé SS09 Couture and Giuseppe Zanotti shoesSource:Getty
You’ve gotta be pretty damn cool to wear shades with couture. Tessa Thompson went for a sparkly Armani Privé gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and black sunglasses at the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.