Tiger Woods Goes All In With TaylorMade Golf, Announces New Lifestyle Brand Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods has a new home, TaylorMade Golf, and to mark the occasion, he’s got a new lifestyle brand, Sun Day Red.

Back in December, there were rumblings in the golf world that Nike and Tiger Woods would be ending their partnership that has lasted roughly 27 years, leaving many to wonder where Woods would be taking his talents.

The answer to that question came in an announcement from the legendary golfer Monday evening: He would expand his partnership with TaylorMade Golf to bring his new lifestyle brand, Sun Day Red, to the world.

Woods and TaylorMade are no strangers. Nike famously stopped making golf equipment (clubs and balls) in 2016, and Woods had a deal with TaylorMade for golf clubs and with Bridgestone for balls. Now, TaylorMade will provide both and then some with an apparel and footwear line.

“It’s the right time in my life,” the 48-year-old professional golfer said per CBS News while sporting a Sun Day Red cashmere hoodie and black sneakers that noticeably lack the iconic Nike Swoosh. “It’s transitional. I’m no longer a kid anymore.”

Replacing the Swoosh and representing his legendary 15-year PGA career is a tiger stretched across Sun Day Red, using the “Rule of Three,” Woods said.

He continued in a news release, “I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed. There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world.”

Tiger Woods Is Gearing Up For The 2024 PGA Season

The announcement of his extended partnership with TaylorMade comes on the eve of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where Woods will make his 2024 debut.

We shall see if the new gear will help bring Woods back to winning form.

The brand will launch online in the United States and Canada on May 1 with an apparel line for men.

You can see more photos in the gallery below.

Tiger Woods Goes All In With TaylorMade Golf, Announces New Lifestyle Brand Sun Day Red was originally published on hiphopwired.com