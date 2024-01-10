Vivica A. Fox Can’t Relate to Taraji P. Henson’s Claims of Unequal Pay: “I’m Good”, Social Media Reactions

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the rehashed of conversations about unfair wages for black actresses, Vivica A. Fox says “she’s good.” When asked about Taraji P. Henson’s claims of unequal pay, the Set It Off actress revealed to TMZ that she “did not have that experience.”

Although Fox makes it clear that she does not related, she did also note that she “love[s] [her] girls for looking out for each other.”

During the press run for the 2023 The Color Purple remake, actress Taraji P. Henson—who played Shug Avery in the film—was less than shy about speaking on her struggles with mistreatment in Hollywood.

In one interview with Sirius XM, Henson tearfully explained her thoughts about quitting acting due to the pay inequities and unfair practices within the industry. Several others clips surfaced of her (both solo and co-signed by cast mates) revealing the need to speak up for accommodations on The Color Purple set, firing her entire team, and the stress of fighting for fair compensation.

“I’m just tired of working, so hard…being gracious at what I do, and getting a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over,” Henson said.

Taraji P. Henson’s recent statements are repeatedly being compared to similar claims made by Mo’Nique…some of which allegedly had her blackballed in Hollywood.

