Keke Palmer’s boyfriend had one job. But instead of minding his business, he infamously came for the actress after she got serenaded by Usher, and now he’s down extra bad.

It turns out that Ursher (sic) is dropping a new song called “Boyfriend,” and Keke is apparently starring in the video. We know this since on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 15), Keke announced its release is scheduled for Aug. 16 via a short clip. Clearly, the troll levels are elite with these two.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the teaser for the visual shared only the following line from the tune: “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me.”

Bruh.

Wait, she’s gracing the single’s cover, too?! Man alive.

Social media had already dragged Darius Jackson or Darius Dalton (that’s the boyfriend—yeah, all that family talk, and son didn’t even put a ring on it) for all the filth, now the jokes have resuscitated and a time is being had. See for yourself in the comments.

Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com