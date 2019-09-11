Bon Appetit Nominates 4 Local Eateries For Best New Restaurants In Country

Trying to figure out a new restaurant in the area to try out? Bon Appetit has just nominated 50 restaurants in their quest to name the Best New Restaurant of 2019. Four of the 50 nominees are right here in our backyard!

M Tempura in Durham is known for their fried tempura.

Sister Liu’s Kitchen in Durham is known for handmade dumplings. Take out only!

Check out Heirloom Brewshop in Raleigh, a Laotian, Taiwanese, and Japanese-inspired specialty coffee shop, premium tea house, sake cocktail bar and kitchen.

Benchwarmers Bagels – According to Bon Appetit, “Every other bagel sandwich just became meaningless.”

