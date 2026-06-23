After a UFC fighter disgustingly dehumanized Michelle Obama at Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event, Serena Williams’ hubby Alexis Ohanian is revealing why he was even in attendance to witness the blatantly bigoted moment. Unfortunately for him, social media isn’t buying what he’s selling.

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According to People, the Reddit co-founder publicly denounced comments made by UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit during the June 14 event. He called the remarks “vile and inappropriate” after many social media users questioned his presence at the gathering.

In a post-fight interview following Hokit’s victory over Derrick Lewis, an appearance with commentator Joe Rogan created a space for Hokit to praise President Donald Trump for hosting the event before making a controversial statement about Obama that drew immediate criticism online.

“A lot of people are asking me to comment: Yes, that fighter’s slur about former First Lady Michelle Obama was vile and inappropriate,” Ohanian wrote on X.

The businessman also clarified that he attended the event as a guest of UFC leadership and was no longer present when the comments were made.

“I attended the UFC event via invitation from TKO/IMG leadership (I own 5 pro sports teams + a league),” Ohanian wrote. “I was already on my way home when those comments were made and was glad to see Dana condemn them.”

As previously reported, Hokit’s comments made it in clips from the event that quickly spread online. Some attendees could be heard laughing while others appeared visibly uncomfortable.

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According to CNN, Trump was seated ringside during the exchange and appeared to show what the outlet described as a faint smile.

UFC President Dana White also criticized Hokit’s remarks in a statement provided to TIME.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White said. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

The White House event drew more than 4,000 attendees, including lawmakers, media figures and senior government officials.

Forbes states that Ohanian’s response came after he was heavily criticized online for attending the event despite his previous public opposition to several Trump administration policies, including immigration initiatives and efforts targeting diversity programs.

Some critics argued that Ohanian’s attendance was especially disappointing because his wife, Serena Williams, has faced years of racist and sexist attacks questioning her femininity and appearance.

Forbes also reports that Ohanian pointed to his past efforts to combat hate speech as evidence that the criticism does not reflect his values. The entrepreneur referenced his 2020 resignation from Reddit’s board during nationwide racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd.

At the time, Ohanian urged Reddit to replace his board seat with a Black candidate. His position was ultimately filled by tech entrepreneur Michael Seibel.

While Ohanian has made his position on Hokit’s remarks clear, pressure continues to mount on Trump to address the controversy directly. Forbes states the president has not publicly condemned the comments at this time.

Getcha Boy, Sis: Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Speaks On Fighter’s Disgustingly Dehumanizing Michelle Obama Slur After White House UFC Visit was originally published on bossip.com