Safaree and Erica Mena Are Expecting A Baby Together!

Congratulations are all the way in order for this couple expecting their first child together! Model #EricaMena and her soon-to-be husband #Safaree are taking their relationship one step further by welcoming a child to the world.

Sources revealed that Erica recently did a maternity shoot to celebrate her new bundle of joy. There has been no further information regarding the gender of the baby or how far along she is but we are still happy that she is expecting.

#Safaree, Nicki’s ex has taken his career and love life to new heights. From his continuing role on #LoveandHipHop, to his proposal to Erica last Christmas Eve, he is living his best life. Now the two are expecting and I’m sure he couldn’t be happier.

They haven’t set a wedding date yet, but we wonder will the baby be here before the wedding? Who knows but this is exciting news and we look forward to the bright future ahead for these two.

