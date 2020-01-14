CLOSE
Lori Harvey Hit With Hit-And-Run Charges

Lori Harvey has been hit with charges pertaining to a hit and run accident that happened last year. Back in October she crashed her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon into a Toyota Prius while driving in Beverly Hills. According to witnesses, Lori was allegedly texting and driving when the accident occurred. The person who she hit in the Prius helped her out of the vehicle before she fled the scene.

Witnesses say that while being questioned by police she FaceTimed her father, Steve Harvey. There were no serious injuries caused by the accident, but the L.A. County District Attorney has charged Lori with two misdemeanor counts including resisting/delaying/obstructing a police officer, and one count of hit-and-run.

Lori spent time this weekend celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

